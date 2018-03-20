VDOT Warns Motorists in Central Virginia to use Caution on Roads

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is urging motorists to closely watch local forecasts and prepare for winter weather beginning Tuesday, March 20 and lasting most of the day Wednesday. VDOT crews are prepared to treat and plow roads as needed.

Accumulations are expected to vary depending on location, but motorists across the commonwealth should be prepared for snowy or slushy conditions, especially during the Wednesday morning commute.

Adjustments to travel may be necessary as the storm progresses and road conditions deteriorate in some regions. VDOT will closely coordinate with tree removal and utility crews as heavy, wet snow could cause downed trees, utility lines or other debris on roadways.

When winter weather occurs, motorists should reduce speeds and increase following distance between vehicles. Remember to give plows the right of way as they work to clear snow. Once snow reaches about two inches, the location of many snow plows can be tracked online via VDOT’s Snow Plow Tracker.

Current road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by calling 511.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center can take reports of severe road conditions and answer questions around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).