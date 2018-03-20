Trial Underway for Albemarle County Officer Accused of Racial Profiling

Jurors in a federal court are being presented evidence against Andrew Holmes, an Albemarle County police officer accused of racial profiling.

Plaintiff’s attorney Jeffrey E. Fogel called Holmes to the witness stand Tuesday, March 20, during the first day of trial. The defendant is facing a total of four civil lawsuits, all of which claim that he targeted a disproportionate number of African Americans in stops and arrests.

Tuesday’s trial centers on plaintiffs Bianca Johnson and Delmar Canada, who believe they were the targets of a racially-biased traffic stop on April 26, 2014. Canada was stopped outside the 7-Eleven on Hydraulic Road. The car belonged to Johnson, who showed up after Canada was pulled over by Holmes.

Holmes said he recognized Canada coming out of the convenience store, that he was in the police system because of a previous domestic call. The officer told the court that he pulled Canada over because he knew that the man’s license was suspended due to late child support payments, and that he suspected it was expired as well.

Canada - who Holmes said was cooperative - told the officer that he didn’t know that his license was suspended.

Holmes said that he got a warrant to search Canada and Johnson’s homes because the officer wanted to find proof that the DMV had sent a notice of suspending the driver’s license. However, the defense admitted during a previous court hearing that Holmes’ true intention was to search for drugs.

While on the witness stand Tuesday, Holmes personally admitted to believing authorities might find narcotics during the search of Canada and Johnson’s home.

Holmes is currently being represented by attorney Jim Guynn.

Judge Norman K. Moon is presiding.

Holmes faces several other civil lawsuits: Cory Grady, Leon Polk and Malcolm Cook, Rodney and Savannah Hubbard, and Sergio Harris.

Jurors are expected to take up the Hubbarbs’ case on May 1, while the Polk and Cook jury trial is now scheduled to start November 13.

Grady’s case is currently set to get underway January 14, 2019, and Harris’ jury trial is scheduled for March 18, 2019.

