Joint Trial Request for Albemarle Doctor Accused of Sex Crimes Denied

A judge ruled the sex crime accusations against an Albemarle County doctor will not be joined into one trial.

NBC29 has been informed that a total of 10 women have come forward accusing 50-year-old Mark Hormuz Dean of sexually assaulting them at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic.

Dean is facing a slew of charges including rape, object sexual penetration, and forcible sodomy stemming from reports from four alleged victims.

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert told NBC29 that the charged offense dates span from "2011 to 2015."

In court Wednesday, the commonwealth said the doctor's M.O. was to convince patients that in order to treat their pain, he had to arouse them first.

Dean was released on bond back in January, with certain stipulations. Some include: surrendering his passport, wearing an ankle monitor, and agreeing to not return to either work offices where he practiced.

Dean is expected to be back in court on April 26.

Below is a statement from Dean's attorney presented following the pre-motions trial: