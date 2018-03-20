Joint Trial Request for Albemarle Doctor Accused of Sex Crimes Denied

Joint Trial Request for Albemarle Doctor Accused of Sex Crimes DeniedPosted: Updated:
Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean
Mark H. Dean D.O. (Photo courtesy osteopathicpainmanagement.com)
Joint Trial Request for Albemarle Doctor Accused of Sex Crimes DeniedMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story