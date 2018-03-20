Charlottesville Police Offer Updated Stop and Frisk Numbers to City Council

Charlottesville's interim police chief is giving new information regarding just how many stop and frisks city officers made last year.

Thierry Dupuis gave an update on the data during Charlottesville City Council's meeting Monday, March 19.

According to Dupuis, there were 125 police stop incidents that involved a search in 2017. The interim chief said 91 of the people stopped were black, 33 were white, and one was Asian.

Officers initiated the search 74 of those times with African-Americans, and 28 times with Caucasians. The remaining searches were attributed to dispatch calls: 66 of the stop involved narcotics investigations, many of which the officer would detect an odor of an illegal substance, that leads to probable cause and the investigative detention.

This is the sixth year that shows 70 percent of documented searches involve African Americans.

City Council is working with police to discuss strategies of how to best protect everyone in Charlottesville.