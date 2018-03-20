UVA-Towson Baseball Series Cancelled

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia-Towson midweek baseball series, scheduled to take place on Tuesday (March 20) and Wednesday (March 21), has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The games will not be rescheduled.

Fans with tickets to either of the games may: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, men's soccer, women's soccer, and / or volleyball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

Virginia will continue Atlantic Coast Conference play on Friday (March 23) when they begin a three-game series at Miami. The Cavaliers next home game will be on Tuesday, March 27 against Longwood.