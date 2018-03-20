Charlottesville Woman Arrested in Connection to Prospect Ave. Stabbing

A Charlottesville woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing Monday night.

Police are charging 49-year-old Velma Marie Watkins with one count of malicious wounding.

Officers and rescue crews responded to a call in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Monday, March 19.

Authorities say Watkins had gotten into an argument with a man, and that she cut him on the arm with a knife.

The Charlottesville Police Department did not offer any further details about the alleged victim.