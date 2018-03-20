Albemarle County Jury Taking Up Perjury Case Against Jason Kessler

A jury is hearing the perjury case for the man guilty of assaulting a person while he was trying to have a Charlottesville councilor removed from office.

Jason Eric Kessler, who later organized the Unite the Right rally, appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court early Tuesday, March 20.

The commonwealth and defense spent several hours shuffling through a pool of 25 potential jurors to find 12 unbiased people to listen to the case.

The court went into a lunch break around 12:20 p.m. after a jury was selected.

Kessler allegedly lied on a criminal complaint he had filed with the magistrate at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail last year. Kessler was on the Downtown Mall on January 22, 2017, attempting to get signatures for a petition to have then-Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy removed from office, when he claimed James Justin Taylor assaulted him.

Kessler admitted to punching Taylor, but argued it was in self-defense.

Prosecutors said the incident between Kessler and Taylor was caught on camera, and that "the events described by the complaining witness [Kessler] in his criminal complaint did not happen."

April 6, Kessler entered a guilty plea in Charlottesville General District Court on a misdemeanor charge of assault. He was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

Kessler had previously sought a judge's approval to leave the area ahead of Tuesday's trial. In October, a judge granted the request, saying that it was unlikely Kessler would find work in central Virginia, and allowed him to move to Ohio.

The defense had also wanted to have the perjury case heard in a different court, citing concerns over finding a fair jury. However, the judge denied that motion back in January.

Tuesday’s case is scheduled to last just for just one day.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.