People Address What's Missing in Proposed Budget at City Council Meeting

The public is speaking out on Charlottesville’s proposed budget for 2019 at the City Council meeting on Monday, March 19.

The budget is proposed for nearly $180 million with the money going toward a variety of things, but people who live in Charlottesville are now asking for more.

The city budget could increase almost 4.5 percent from this year with the majority of the money going to schools. On Monday, people spoke out to say that the city should invest in more in order to set up Charlottesville for the future.

The proposed real estate tax would stay the same as it is for 2018, which is $0.95 per $100 dollars. When it comes to other taxes, however, some people are calling out the University of Virginia asking it to contribute more to the city.

“The University of Virginia doesn't pay property taxes to the city - it’s exempt - and that comes out to about $4.3 million of lost revenue for the city each year and this is, of course, when UVA demands things from the city with Brandon Avenue, demanding land for free from the city,” says Michael Payne, who spoke at the meeting.

Others want the city to increase the lodging tax.

“Increase the lodging rate tax, just do it, these hotels are mainly here for people who are from out of town, they are going to be super wealthy, they're going to be staying at all of these new boutique hotels that you all love, or at least some of you love, just increase it,” says Ed Brown, who spoke at the meeting.

When it comes to the proposed budget, the most money is going toward city schools.

Public safety and justice get 25 percent of the budget. But only .7 percent goes toward employee compensation and training, and some people had a problem with that.

"That’s a true reflect of August the 12th and the police basically just not doing nothing for the citizens in this city on August the 12th,” says Tanesha Hudson, who spoke at the meeting. “If training is only .7 percent of your budget, how are we to feel about the Charlottesville Police Department? How are we to feel about anybody that’s in a position to offer public safety that they are going to do their job properly?”

Some parents and families also came out Monday night in support of the YMCA child care program, which is asking councilors for $40,000 toward its program to be included in the budget for 2019.

The next budget work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, in CitySpace.