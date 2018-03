Charlottesville Department to Study Racial Disparities in Criminal Justice System

The Charlottesville Department of Human Services is receiving some money from City Council to study racial disparities in the local criminal justice system.

On Monday, March 19, councilors approved $100,000 for the research project.

In 2014, the Charlottesville Task Force on Disproportionate Minority Contact in the Juvenile System found that black youth in the city were entering the system at a higher rate than white youth.

The department says the study could help the community create a plan to prevent this from happening.