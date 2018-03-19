National MS Society Honors UVA President Sullivan

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society honored outgoing University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan with a prestigious award on Monday, March 19.

Sullivan was presented with the Silver Hope Award, which is given to someone who has maintained an exceptional leadership role in the community. The group says Sullivan “exemplifies the human spirit and we're grateful for her vision and voluntary community involvement.”

Monday night’s event at the Boar’s Head Resort was also a fundraiser to help support those affected by multiple sclerosis in the area.