Monday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

BASEBALL
Monticello 3, Orange County 2
Louisa 15, Charlottesville 3   (6)
Fluvanna County 12, Waynesboro 0

SOFTBALL
Orange County 2, Monticello 1
William Monroe 15, Spotswood 1

BOYS SOCCER
Charlottesville 8, Louisa County 0
Western Albemarle 2, Powhatan 1
William Monroe 2, Spotswood 0
 

GIRLS SOCCER
Western Albemarle 2, Powhatan 0
Spotswood 2, William Monroe 1
Waynesboro 2, Fluvanna County 0

BOYS TENNIS
Waynesboro 9, Fluvanna County 0
Stuarts Draft 8, Fort Defiance 1
Wilson Memorial 8, East Rockingham 1

GIRLS TENNIS
Stuarts Draft 5, Fort Defiance 4
Fluvanna County 6, Waynesboro 3
East Rockingham 6, Wilson Memorial 3
Robert E. Lee 9, Stonewall Jackson 0