Speakers Discuss Race, Gender at Gun Sense Forum

Dozens of students at the University of Virginia are continuing their discussion on how to prevent gun violence.

On Monday, March 19, speakers at a gun sense forum delved into the topics of race and gender. Attendees also reflected on past events, and focused on informing themselves on current legislation and policy.

The event was sponsored by the Power, Violence and Inequality Collective, the College of Arts and Sciences, and the School of Nursing.

The University of Virginia’s student council is also organizing transportation to the March for Our Lives demonstration that’s being held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 24.