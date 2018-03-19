Rutherford Institute to Host Discussion on Free Speech

The Rutherford Institute in Albemarle County is hosting a public conversation on free speech following last summer's Unite the Right Rally.

On Wednesday, first amendment lawyers John Whitehead and Nadine Strossen will debate the tensions surrounding the first amendment.

The event will be held in the Rotunda at the University of Virginia.

Whitehead says free speech can sometimes get out of hand and that there needs to be a better balance.

"What we're saying is ‘let's just join together as people in this country and promote thinking, democracy, and debate. Let's stop yelling at each other,’" Whitehead said.

The event kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and is free to the public. However, you must register in advance to attend, which can be done so here.