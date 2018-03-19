Albemarle Co. Church, Charities Receiving Proceeds from Consignment Sales

A consignment sale in Albemarle County is giving families a chance to give back to the community.

Here WEE Grow Again is taking over Aldersgate United Methodist Church for most of the week.

"Here WEE Grow Again has just been a great community resource for families that want to find quality clothing, used toys, baby equipment and things like that at half the cost or more from retail, " said Karen Chang, director of sales.

The event kicked with a pre-sale Wednesday, March 14, where people paid a $5 entrance fee. Those funds then went to one of three charities: Hospice of the Piedmont, DePaul Community Resources, or MACAA's Hope House.

Starting Tuesday, March 20, all items will be 20-percent off. Discounts will then increase each day until Saturday, March 24.

Proceeds from the sales event will benefit the church and local consigners. Any clothes not sold will be donated to Central Virginia Baptist Association’s clothing center in Belmont.