International Conference Spurs Discussion on Institution of Slavery

This international conference is the first of its kind

There's a spotlight on slavery at the University of Virginia and Monticello during March 19-21.

A first-of-its-kind international conference is taking place, where people have plenty of history to discuss. Museum and historic site officials are comparing the narratives and stories of slavery, and how the institution controlled the world for centuries.

“It's a great time for us to get a perspective about what people are doing in other places and they to learn what we're doing here,” says Emmanuel Dabney, a conference attendee.

That’s the mindset of many attending this conference to help everyone understand the history of slavery around the world.

“It's critically important to realize that what we're grappling with in the United States as we still try to come to terms with the existence of slavery in an age of liberty and its legacy today,” says Leslie Greene Bowman, the president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.

Bowman says the issues that we're currently dealing with in the U.S. are being repeated around the world about what happened in Africa, and to African people.

“We're all embedded in it, and we all need to come to terms with it, and I think the more we can compare our stories and understand where we can come together and find a path forward towards freedom,” says Bowman.

Organizers also hope the public will engage in the conversation about slavery through a number of open events.

“It's critically important to have a little bit of both because we need to have the public to continue to understand the centrality of slavery and the formation of the early nation,” says Louis Nelson, the vice provost for academic outreach at UVA.

The conference's organizers hope that attendees will come away with an understanding of slavery's legacy and how knowledge of that past will help us understand society today.

“I hope that people, whether they are here at this conference or are out there in the world, largely will take some more time to do a lot more reading about who we are as a country and as a world,” says Dabney.

Although the conference is full, you can still engage in the conversation through social media, watch the livestream, or attend one of the public events planned for Tuesday, March 20, at the University of Virginia, or the public forum on Wednesday, March 21, at the Jefferson School.