Orthodontics Office Offering Free Mouthguards to Young Athletes

Hamer & Hamer Orthodontists is offering free, custom mouthguards to young athletes in the community on Monday and Tuesday.

The practice says mouthguards found at sporting goods stores are cheaply produced and are more likely to wear down.

According to Andy Glassick of Hamer & Hamer Orthodontics, the custom-fit mouthguards are safer and more comfortable.

"A custom fit mouthguard has shown to be almost twice as effective as an over-the-counter mouthguard at preventing concussions,” said Glassick. “Having been a young athlete before, I know that wearing a mouthguard can be cumbersome, it can be a nuisance."

To date, Hamer & Hamer has provided over 1,000 of these mouthguards to young athletes.

Those interested in the Charlottesville location can sign up here. The Crozet location can also be accessed here.