Report: UVA Basketball Assistant Ron Sanchez hired by Charlotte 49ers

Ron Sanchez has been an assistant coach under Tony Bennett for the last 12 seasons

Ron Sanchez has reportedly been hired as the University of Charlotte's head basketball coach

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is reportedly losing his top assistant coach.

According to ESPN basketball insider Jeff Goodman, associate head coach Ron Sanchez will be hired by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte as the 49ers new head basketball coach.

Sanchez has spend the last 12 seasons as an assistant under Bennett, including three years at Washington State and the last nine years UVA.

Goodman also reported that Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill conducted the search for the 49ers head coaching position without a firm.

Charlotte finished the season with a dismal 6-23 record and went 2-16 in Conference USA.