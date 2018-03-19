UVA Professor Researches National Geographic's Racist History

National Geographic Magazine is admitting its racist past after having a University of Virginia professor pore through the writings and images that appeared on its pages over the course of its 130-year history.

National Geographic's first female and first Jewish editor opens the April issue with a letter admitting the magazine's racist coverage and writing in which she says, "to rise above our past, we must acknowledge it."

This year's April issue of National Geographic Magazine is a single-topic issue on the subject of race.

Last fall, Editor-in-Chief Susan Goldberg reached out to UVA photography and African history professor John Edwin Mason to examine how the magazine has presented people of different races to its American readers.

"Our explorers, scientists, photographers, and writers have taken people to places they'd never even imagined; it's a tradition that still drives our coverage and of which we're rightly proud," says Goldberg. "And it means we have a duty in every story to present accurate and authentic depictions - a duty heightened when we cover fraught issues such as race."

Mason reviewed published and unpublished archive photos and sampled issues of the magazine housed in bound editions at the UVA library. He found that up until the 1960s and ’70s, National Geographic depicted black and brown people as traditional and backward, often wearing minimal clothing.

“There was always an implicit comparison between the modern, dynamic, changing West and Asia, Africa, and sometimes Latin America that was seen as trapped in the past and primitive,” says Mason.

Mason says the magazine started to change due to decolonization in Africa and the Civil Rights Movement here in the United States. However, he says this reckoning with racism is just the beginning for the magazine.

"The challenge for National Geographic is to continue to change, to open its pages to writers and photographers who are not just from North America or Western Europe," says Mason.

The magazine will continue this series on race throughout 2018, with the April issue online right now. The print edition hits newsstands on Tuesday, March 27.