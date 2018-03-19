Wawa Working with Albemarle County to Build New Location Along Rt. 29

Plans for a Wawa convenience store at the intersection of Route 29 and Proffit Road in Albemarle County are making progress.

Members of Wawa's team met with the Albemarle County Architectural Review Board (ARB) Monday, March 19, to work through a few issues.

The ARB asked the company to look into switching which way the store would face and also reducing the proposed size for the gas canopy.

Wawa's current plans exceed county height and size regulations.

The company argues the extra space is needed to make the store efficient and safe for customers.

"Right now the orientation of the canopy, the building, and the fuel canopy the ARB would like reversed. So we're working on solutions really to show that it doesn’t physically fit from a site-development stand point and the size of the building," said project manager Jonathan Ritchie.

Wawa representatives agreed to meet with the company's fuel team to see where they are comfortable modifying the layout.

They will present the Albemarle County of Architectural Review Board with an updated plan at its next meeting.