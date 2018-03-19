Phone Lines at Blue Ridge Poison Control Center Ready to Take Questions

Doctors and nurses at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are warning of natural dangers popping up outdoors as winter turns to spring.

The Blue Ridge Poison Control Center is getting ready for its phone lines to light up with more calls as people head outside.

The center urges awareness of poisonous plants and mushrooms, black widow spiders that survived the winter in wood piles, and snakes that emerge in warmer weather.

The center cautions against trying to treat yourself against natural toxins.

“At times we'll see harm done by some of these pre-hospital treatments, things that you see in movies. You think about the old days, people used to do these things: taking a rope and tying off an extremity, cut through it and suck on it. We've seen more harm done than good by using those type of methods,” said Blue Ridge Poison Center Director Dr. Chris Holstege.

The Blue Ridge Poison Control Center recommends wearing appropriate clothing outdoors, checking boots for poisonous spiders, and staying aware of surroundings.