Deadline Approaching for Tax Relief Applicants

County of Albemarle Press Release

Albemarle County offers real estate tax relief for certain elderly and/or permanently disabled persons.

If you received tax relief last year, the renewal certification filing deadline is April 2, 2018.

Although the deadline for first-time applicants is October 31, 2018, all applicants are encouraged to apply by April 2, in time to determine eligibility prior to the June 5, 2018 tax bills.



County Residents may qualify if:

- Applicant is the owner of record as of January 1, 2018, and

- As of December 31, 2017, applicant is either (a) at least 65 years of age and/or (b) certified as totally and permanently disabled, and

- Combined total income (from all sources) for 2017 is no more than $69,452, and

- Combined total net worth of all owners and their spouses must not exceed $200,000 as of December 31, 2017.

Albemarle County is pleased to offer this program and welcomes your participation. If you have questions or need assistance completing your certification form or your application, please call our Finance Department (434) 296-5851, option 3, or call 711 for the hearing and/or speech impaired.

Reasonable accommodations will be provided to persons with disabilities. The Finance Department is open Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can find the application and re-certification form on the Albemarle County website or click here.