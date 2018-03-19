Train Derails Near Crozet Area, Crews Work to Re-rail 8 Cars

Right now, it's unclear how the derailment happened.

Work crews are trying to re-rail eight cars that went off the tracks on a CSX railroad accident that happened on Sunday, March 18.

Right now, the 220-car train currently has a four car gap. Two cars are back on the tracks-- but the remaining four will involve the use of a crane to re-rail.

Albemarle County police says the derailment occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon along the tracks of Greenwood Station Road.

Buckingham Branch Crews add that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Right now there is still no word of how this derailment happened.