Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet Sunday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Crews continued working Monday to rerail eight CSX train cars that went off the tracks near Crozet on Sunday. 

According to Albemarle County police the derailment occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the tracks along Greenwood Station Road.

As of noon on Monday, the 220-car train had a four car gap. Two cars were back on the tracks but the remaining four will involve the use of a crane to rerail.

Buckingham Branch Railroad Crews add that there were no fatalities or injuries.

Right now there is no word of how this derailment happened.