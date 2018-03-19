Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet Sunday

Right now, it's unclear how the derailment happened.

Crews continued working Monday to rerail eight CSX train cars that went off the tracks near Crozet on Sunday.

According to Albemarle County police the derailment occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the tracks along Greenwood Station Road.

As of noon on Monday, the 220-car train had a four car gap. Two cars were back on the tracks but the remaining four will involve the use of a crane to rerail.

Buckingham Branch Railroad Crews add that there were no fatalities or injuries.

