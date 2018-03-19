Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet Sunday

Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet SundayPosted: Updated:
Right now, it's unclear how the derailment happened.
Crews Work to Rerail Cars from Train Derailment Near Crozet SundayMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story