Waynesboro Police Charge Man for Abduction, Forcible Rape

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release

On March 18th at approximately 3:10 A.M. Waynesboro Police were called to a residence located in the North East area of the City for a report of sexual assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim in her late 20’s suffering from a head injury who related that she had been attacked by a male subject at another residence located in the city.

Investigation revealed that the victim accompanied the suspect, whom she had met earlier that night at a city business, to a residence that he falsely claimed was his. Once inside the suspect accosted her and when she tried to resist she was violently attacked, prevented from escaping, and subsequently raped.

The victim was treated at Augusta Health, which included receiving sutures to her head, and was subsequently released.

As a result of the investigation the Waynesboro Police Department has charged 20 year old, Cory Michael McCreary of Waynesboro with one count each of abduction, malicious wounding, and forcible rape.

He is currently held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.