CWIT Hosting 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book Talk with Liza Mundy

03/19/2018 Release from Charlottesville Women in Tech:

Charlottesville, VA--- Charlottesville Women in Tech (CWIT) is honored to host Smart Women Got it Done at the 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book on Thursday, March 22nd.

Smart Women Got it Done, a 90-minute talk with author of Code Girls, Liza Mundy, will be facilitated by CWIT Vice President, Kim Wilkens. Liza Mundy is a former staff writer for the Washington Post. She is the author of four books, including the New York Times bestseller Michelle: A Biography, and writes for The Atlantic and Politico.

Code Girls shares the story of thousands of American women recruited by the U.S. Army and Navy to serve as codebreakers, facing sexism and misogyny while keeping their involvement a secret. The Washington Post described Code Girls as, “Irresistible... We owe Mundy gratitude for rescuing these hidden figures from obscurity. Even more valuable is her challenge to the myth of the eccentric, inspired, solitary male genius, like Alan Turing.”

Kim Wilkens is the founder of Tech-Girls & the K-8 Computer Science Initiative Coordinator at St. Anne’s Belfield School. She is passionate about transforming

technology users into technology creators, collaborators, and activists and is a strong advocate for gender equity in tech and beyond.

RSVP to this FREE Meetup online: Eventbrite Ticket

LOCATION: Jefferson School African American Heritage Center 233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

DATE: Thursday, March 22, 2018

TIME: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.