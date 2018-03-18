Northam Approves Regulatory Bill Addressing Secondary Road Parking

Governor Ralph Northam has approved House Bill 776, which will allow Albemarle to regulate parking on secondary roads.

Supervisor Ann Mallek says the county Board of Supervisors requested the legislation because of safety issues with people parking too close to intersections on secondary highways.

The bill allows the county to create an ordinance and regulate which secondary highway parking is permissible.

"There will be safety concerns, which will come forward as to the prioritization of which streets and intersections to consider and there will be an information gathering period and then the legislative writing where our county attorney’s office will put forward the ordinance," Mallek said.

After the ordinance is drafted, it will go to the planning commission and the board for consideration.

Mallek says the board will host public hearings before officially approving an ordinance.

The bill will go into effect on July 1.