League of Women Voters Discuss Equal Rights Amendment

The Charlottesville-Albemarle League of Women Voters hosted a talk about the Equal Rights Amendment on Sunday, March 18, at City Space. While women's rights have increased over the years, organizers say women are still not included in the Constitution.

Women rights activist Pat Fishback testified in front of Senate and House Committees in the Virginia General Assembly this year in support of bills to ratify the ERA.

"There is no law in the constitution, no statement at all that says that women and men should have equal legal rights under the law," said Fishback.

When Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, only 35 of the necessary 38 states ratified the amendment. Since the 1970's, three additional states have ratified the ERA, but Virginia is still not one of those states.

“Women deserve to be in the constitution and to have inalienable rights like everyone else," said Katie Bird, a member of the LWV.

Women who attended the talk shared stories surrounding personal discrimination. Fishback discussed her choice to become a teacher when she was younger because she says at that time, women didn't have as many career choices as they do today.

"Financially throughout my life, I have been on a lower level of earning so that affects me now, as a retiree,” Fishback said. “[That’s] because my social security is based on my earnings [and it’s] lower than it would have been if I had been a male in the same situation."

Fishback believes that many male legislators in Virginia think that women are less than equal.

"Over 90 percent of Americans believe that women should be equal and 72 percent of them don't realize that we are not equal under the eyes of the constitution," said Bird.

The women say they won't stop fighting for the ERA until it's officially written into Virginia law. Organizers say they plan to continue to stand up to Virginia lawmakers and push for them to ratify the ERA.