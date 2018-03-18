26th Annual Fine Arts Festival Concludes with Fashion Square Mall Gala

Albemarle County School's 26th annual Fine Arts Festival concluded on Sunday, March 18, with a gala at Fashion Square Mall.

For the last two weeks, original pieces of artwork created by students from all 25 elementary, middle and high schools in the county have been on display inside the mall.

Teachers say the exhibit allows students to share their talents with the community.

"It’s just a great showcase for the students to be able to share their work,” said Molly Foster, a Fine Arts instructor at Hollymead Elementary. “I think that the kids feel so much pride when they come to the mall and they see their art work is up and all the people who get to see their hard work on display."

Teachers will select some of the artwork to be displayed at the county office building. Some pieces will also be used for the county calendar.