Charlottesville City Council To Hold Public Hearing on how to Spend Taxpayer Dollars

The hearing will take place in the evening.

Charlottesville City Council is preparing to hear remarks from the public about the city's plan to spend taxpayer dollars on Monday, March 19 in the evening.

Councilor Kathy Galvin expects a lot of comment about funding for affordable housing.

She says the deadline has passed for the city to raise real estate taxes, but increasing the lodging tax is still an option.

Galvin says she does not support increasing any taxes at this point, and she welcomes ideas from the community.

“We have a very engaged community,” said Galvin. “It’s an active democracy and we as representatives are elected by the people, for the people, to do the people's business.”

Council is expected to have a budget work session later this week. There will also be a public forum March 28 before the council votes on the budget in early April.