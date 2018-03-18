VDOT to Install Additional Rumble Strips

The strips will be installed along major roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is hoping to prevent run-off-the-road crashes in Central Virginia by installing additional rumble strips along major roads - including Route 29 and Barracks Road.

VDOT is set to begin the installation tomorrow in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Orange, Madison, and Culpeper counties.

VDOT says it plans to install rumble strips on all major highways in Central Virginia over the next several years.