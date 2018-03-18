Quantcast

VDOT to Install Additional Rumble Strips

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The  Virginia Department of Transportation is hoping to prevent run-off-the-road crashes in Central Virginia by installing additional rumble strips along major roads - including Route 29 and Barracks Road.

VDOT is set to begin the installation tomorrow in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Orange, Madison, and Culpeper counties.

VDOT says it plans to install rumble strips on all major highways in Central Virginia over the next several years.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

