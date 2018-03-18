Habitat for Humanity Helps Two Women Become Homeowners

Habitat for Humanity handed over the keys to first-time homeowners during a dedication in Charlottesville's Rose Hill Neighborhood.

With the help of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and a donation from American Airlines, Christian Johnson and Christina Harris have their own homes to raise their children.

After the violent events of Aug 12., American Airlines donated $150,000 to Habitat to help rebuild the community.

"It’s one thing to be able to write the check, but we brought people down,” said American Airlines General Manager Dede Francis. “We climbed on the roof of the houses, and inside, and did some vinyl siding and it was a great team building exercise for us and to be a part of something that’s bigger than we are.”

Habitat helped the women complete rigorous homebuyer education courses and save for a down payment to purchase their homes.

"I’m the first person in my family other than my distant uncle that owns anything and I’m so proud of myself and I’m just so thankful," said new homeowner Christian Johnson.