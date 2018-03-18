Quantcast

Central VA Methodist Church Bowling Fundraiser Draws Attention to Mental Health

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Over 100 Central Virginia Methodist Church members went bowling on Sunday, March 18, to fundraise for those with mental health problems.

The bowling fundraiser at Kegler's Lanes in Albemarle County was put together by the Charlottesville Vision Team and the Charlottesville District of the United Methodist Church.

The event raised money to build an assisted living apartment complex for adults with mental illness.

“We would like to provide a place where people with intellectual disabilities can live safely but also with as much independence as they can,” said Kim Crater, Chair of Charlottesville District Vision Team.

The group says it is in talks with a church in the Belmont neighborhood to renovate it into apartments.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Full Story

