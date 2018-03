Liberty University's convocation to host Ted Cruz and other heavy hitters in the political arena.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Liberty University plans to add a 125,000-square-foot arena to its Lynchburg campus.

The new arena will be attached to the Vines Center and be used mainly for volleyball and basketball games.

It will accommodate 4,000 to 4,500 people.

Men's basketball will continue to play in Vines when attendance is expected to be above 4,000.