Kyle Guy: 'This is the Greatest Team I've Ever Played For'

The season came to an end for the UVa men's basketball team on Friday night, as the Cavaliers became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the history-making defeat, Virginia won a program record 31 games this season, as well as the ACC regular season and tournament championships.

The 'Hoos also earned the #1 ranking in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1982.

Sophomore guard Kyle Guy says, "This is the greatest team I've ever played for. Everyone is so selfless, and so about each other. Just the greatest season of basketball I've ever had, including this loss."

"It won't diminish the first 33 games," says sophomore guard Ty Jerome. "The media, and social media, and fans will probably make a big deal of the first 1-seed to lose to a 16-seed, but that's not what I'm mad about. I'm so heartbroken that I'll never play with Devon again, Isaiah again, Nigel again. I'll never play with this team again. This was the most special team I've ever been a part of."