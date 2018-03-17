CVille TimeBank's Repair Cafe Revamps Older Belongings

Hundreds of people in Charlottesville decided to go green this Saint Patrick's Day by taking old items to their local Habitat for Humanity store for repair at the holiday repair café.

Professionals fixed everything from small appliances, jewelry, and bikes.

"The reason that we're here fixing things is most importantly to keep stuff out of the landfill,” said Event Coordinator Ann Marie Hohenberger. “A lot of people have broken stuff at home and they don’t want to throw it away because it’s really still useful but they don’t know what to do and they don’t know how to fix it themselves.”

This is TimeBank's sixth repair cafe.

To date, the group has fixed over 1,000 items.