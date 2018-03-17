'Hoos Suffer Historic Loss in NCAA Basketball Tournament

The Virginia men's basketball team was on the wrong side of history here in Charlotte, as the Cavaliers were stunned 74-54 against UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Since the bracket expanded to 64-teams in 1985, UVa is the first number-one seed to ever lose to a 16-seed.

Number-one seeds were previously 135-0 against 16-seeds.

"History was made!," says one UMBC fan.

Retrievers fans celebrated their first-ever win in the NCAA tournament, while the Wahoos walked off the court in stunned silence.

"We just got outplayed, that's all it was," says senior forward Isaiah Wilkins. "I feel like we weren't ourselves, all the way. They came out and played a great game. That's what happened. Nothing more.

"There were a lot of breakdowns in our defense," says Nigel Johnson. "I don't know what went wrong, and where it happened, but that's not what we've been doing all year."

"What'd we lose by, 20?," says senior guard Devon Hall. "Yeah, lost by 20. Lost by 20 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. You can pretty much sum that up yourself."

UMBC made 12 out of 24 three-point attempts.

"It seemed like it pretty much was an ocean for them," says Hall. "They got good players, they got good shooters."

"Anything can happen," says sophomore forward Mamadi Diakite. "They were faster than us. They came with the right tone. That's the reason why they won."

UVA's top-ranked scoring defense only gave up 53-points per game this season. The Retrievers scored 53-points in the second half alone against the Pack Line defense.

"When we got down eight or ten points, we tried to make the home run plays because honestly, we didn't want to be the first team to lose to a 16-seed, so we were trying to get it all back in one play," says sophomore guard Kyle Guy.

"When it kind of hits you towards the end of the game, it's not really describable," says sophomore guard Ty Jerome.

UVa fans were stunned by the defeat.

"Unfortunately, it was probably the worst game I've seen them play all year, and they picked the tournament to play it."

"Isn't there something about March Madness? And things like this happen? I'm just sorry it happened to the Cavaliers."

The loss marks the final game in the career's of UVa seniors Devon Hall and Isaiah Wilkins.

"It hurts," says Hall. "I know that. I realized that was my last game I'll ever play here with this uniform on."

"Thank you to everybody who supported us over these four years," says Wilkins. "It's been a great ride. That's all I got right now."