Democratic Candidates for 5th District Seat Talk Gun Control

The hot-button issue of the night was gun control.

In just a few weeks, Democrats in 5th District will choose a candidate to challenge Republican Congressman Tom Garrett.

On Saturday, March 17, the four democratic candidates vying for their party's nomination duked it out in a debate in Charlottesville.

The candidates took turns speaking in front of a packed auditorium discussing healthcare, jobs, and the economy – but the hot-button issue of the day was gun control.

All four candidates support a federal ban on assault rifles.

“We cannot allow someone to purchase that weapon off the internet and massacre our fellow civilians,” said candidate Roger Dean Huffstetler, who served two tours with the Marines.

Candidate Ben Cullop believes that the community’s safety is first and foremost, saying that the issue will not solve itself until “we throw the bums out and elect a wholesale new generation of leaders who think about this issue differently.”

Another candidates, Leslie Cockburn, covered war as a 60 Minutes producer and also grew up a hunter.

“Almost every conventional weapon that there is, I have seen fired somewhere either above me or to the side of me and I do know that we don't want that to happen here,” Cockburn said.

Like Cockburn, Andrew Sneathern comes from a rural hunting background.

“I think that the vast vast vast majority of gun owners are like I am, that they look at this as something that we can reasonably change and do things to make our children and all of our lives safer,” Sneathern said.

The candidate nominated to take on Garrett will be selected through caucuses, which will take place in Albemarle County on April 16 and Charlotesville on April 21.