Annual 'Kids in the Kitchen' Event Teaches Kids about Fitness, Nutrition

Charlottesville families learned new ways to be healthy and fit at a special junior league event today.

The annual "Kids in the Kitchen" event aims to teach kids how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Families sampled kid-friendly healthy foods such as cauliflower mac and cheese and fruit smoothies.

“The goal is to showcase what we can do for our community, what’s in the community for kids and families to have active and healthy lifestyles whether it be with their actual nutrition or easy exercises they can do at home,” said Chair Amanda Loveless, the Kids in the Kitchen Chair for the Junior League of CVille.

Trader Joes, Wegmans, Roots, and other Charlottesville vendors participated in the event.