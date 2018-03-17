Affordable Housing Issue Revisited in Charlottesville

The issue of affordable housing in Charlotesville was revisited by a group of locals who are strategizing solutions for the local area along with other cities across the Commonwealth.

A housing justice conference unfolded on Saturday, March 17, where panelists discussed how the University of Virginia and other community groups can help tackle the issue of affordable housing in the city.

“A safe Charlottesville is an equitable Charlottesville, it's a just Charlottesville, and that’s what makes a beautiful Charlottesville,” said Laura Goldblatt, member of the Charlottesville Low Income Housing Coalition. “We need people, at a variety of income scales, to stay taking care of the most vulnerable members of our community [and] empowering them [because it] is actually something that’s gonna benefit all of us.”

The conference involved several groups - including the Legal Aid Justice Center, the Public Housing Association of Residents, and the University of Virginia.