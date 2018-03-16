UVA Fraternity Helps Girl with Heart Condition Sell Girl Scout Cookies

A little girl's wish came true on Friday, March 16, when a University of Virginia fraternity helped her exceed her goal in selling Girl Scout Cookies.

Olivia has a heart condition, and last year she and her mother spoke to UVA's Greek life community asking for help to meet the second grader's goal. On Friday, the group sold out of cookies before the event was even over.

“We did it last year,” says Ben Moore, a UVA student. “It was a great success. Olivia actually sold more cookies than she thought she could, and so she set an even higher bar this year. And so we tried to replicate the same thing this year, and I think we did a good job."

The organization also sold hot dogs and hamburgers, and all the proceeds benefit the U.S. military overseas.