Charlottesville Organizations Fix Broken Items for Free on St. Patrick's Day

The event will be held at the Habitat Store

People can bring things to the Repair Cafe to be fixed for free

Two Charlottesville organizations are encouraging people to “go green” for St. Patrick's Day.

It's all for the annual Repair Café event at the Habitat Store on Harris Street. Each year, volunteers set up shop to fix broken items for free.

This year, they'll be adding a new “take-a-part table” to demonstrate to kids what’s inside common household objects.

“Americans send an unbelievable amount of trash to the landfill every year, and some of it is not rescuable but some of it is, and so we're just trying to do our part to fix what we can and save a little bit of that waste,” says Annmarie Hohenberger, the event coordinator.

People can get up to three items fixed for free. The event will be going on from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, March 17.