CATEC Unveils New Solar Panel to Power Classrooms

CATEC Unveils New Solar Panel to Power ClassroomsPosted: Updated:
CATEC unveiled a new solar panel on March 16
It will power 20 computers and 36 TVs
CATEC Unveils New Solar Panel to Power ClassroomsMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story