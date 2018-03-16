Quantcast

CATEC Unveils New Solar Panel to Power Classrooms

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
CATEC unveiled a new solar panel on March 16 CATEC unveiled a new solar panel on March 16
It will power 20 computers and 36 TVs It will power 20 computers and 36 TVs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A central Virginia technical school is set to begin fueling some of its classrooms with solar power.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) unveiled a new solar panel that has the ability to power 20 computers and 36 TVs.

The school is working with Dominion Energy and Sigora Solar to power technology and teach students about renewable energy.

“All over the commonwealth, you're seeing more and more schools be interested in solar generation and they're doing things like this that help educate their students about solar and help generate energy in the process,” says Delegate David Toscano.

Toscano, a representative from Congressman Tom Garrett's office, and a number of students were all in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

  • CATEC Unveils New Solar Panel to Power ClassroomsMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story