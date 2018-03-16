CATEC Unveils New Solar Panel to Power Classrooms

It will power 20 computers and 36 TVs

A central Virginia technical school is set to begin fueling some of its classrooms with solar power.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) unveiled a new solar panel that has the ability to power 20 computers and 36 TVs.

The school is working with Dominion Energy and Sigora Solar to power technology and teach students about renewable energy.

“All over the commonwealth, you're seeing more and more schools be interested in solar generation and they're doing things like this that help educate their students about solar and help generate energy in the process,” says Delegate David Toscano.

Toscano, a representative from Congressman Tom Garrett's office, and a number of students were all in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.