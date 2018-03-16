Details Ironed Out for First Federal Lawsuit Stemming from August Events

Protestors at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville August 12, 2017

The smaller details about the first federal lawsuit filed over the violent Unite the Right rally are getting hashed out in court on Friday, March 16.

Lawyers representing the victims of the violence that unfolded that day and those responsible for planning and attending the August event spoke to a federal judge Friday afternoon.

Lawyers on both sides of this civil case talked about deposition security, electronic evidence issues, and how long the trial would take. All parties involved have agreed to keep witness deposition times and locations confidential. Lawyers cited serious security concerns about witnesses being attacked by angry mobs.

Both Richard Spencer and Michael "Enoch" Peinovich told the judge they will not delete electronic evidence.

The seven-count lawsuit - brought by victims of violence on August 11 and 12 - allege conspiracy and negligence on the part of 25 defendants including rally organizer Jason Kessler.

Peinovich also agreed to stop recording phone conversations with lawyers representing the 10 plaintiffs.

Lawyers for James Alex Fields, Jr., and Christopher Cantwell also had deposition concerns since both men have pending criminal charges.

As for the trial, a date hasn't yet been set. Lawyers for the victims believe the trial will take two to three weeks, but the other lawyers think it will take longer.

A hearing on a motion to dismiss the case will be heard May 24.