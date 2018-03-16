Female Volunteers Repair Firefighter Gear, Ensure Firemen Safety

Volunteers say learning how to mend the uniforms was harder than expected

A special group of volunteers are helping to keep firefighters safe, while also saving the county thousands of dollars.

Volunteers from the Albemarle County Fire and Rescue Department started a gear repair program back in 2015. They learned how to repair turnout gear, but with calls and training they realized they needed more volunteers.

Their call for help was quickly answered.

A small room in the Hollymead Fire Station is packed with sewing machines, ripped turnout gear, and a group of hardworking women using their steady hands to help the community.

“When you leave here you feel, boy I feel like I've really accomplished something today and I've given something back,” says Patricia Mininberg, one of the women who repairs gear.

Volunteers like Mininberg donate their time to sew worn out items and bring ripped gear back to life.

"The gear that they wear is lifesaving,” says Ann Neumark, another volunteer. “It's essential, so being a part of returning that to operations - yes it's a very important thing to do."

The department used to pay a manufacturer $150 for each set of gear that needed fixing.

"That firefighter who didn't have their gear had to get a loaner set of gear which generally didn't fit them as well as their own gear and it's a safety factor of having ill-fitting gear while it's gone," says Nickie Huff, the fire captain at Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

Now, all repairs are done in-house in less than 48 hours.

“In the first year, we saved $36,000 for the county,” says Huff.

The ladies say learning how to repair thick turnout gear with Velcro was a lot more difficult than they expected.

"After sewing for over 70 years, I thought I knew a lot about sewing," says Neumark. "But learning about an industrial machine was humbling, it really was."

While the women may not be out fighting fires, they play just as big of a role in ensuring community safety.

"This has been for me the very best,” says Neumark. “It is the most appreciated, and I feel they have constantly made us feel a part of the team."

And all of their hard work has hardly gone unappreciated.

"Very often, they will stop in and say ‘we really appreciate what you're doing for us’ and that makes you feel good,” says Mininberg.

Thanks to the help from the women, the county fire departments are now able to turn worn out gear into training gear for new firefighters.