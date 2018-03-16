Charlottesville Man Charged with Embezzlement

A Charlottesville man is charged with embezzling $185,000 from a Waynesboro construction company.

Court records show 59-year-old Michael William Roberts was indicted during the week of March 12 on 32 charges, 16 counts of embezzlement, and 16 counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.

According to our partners at the Daily Progress, prosecutors allege Roberts sold company material for scrap and pocketed the money - as well as billed the company for payments for employees who did not work there at the time.