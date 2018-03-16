Crews Prepare to Demolish Old Laundromat for WHS Expansion Project

Construction crews are preparing to demolish an old laundromat next to Waynesboro High School.

The demolition is the first step in an expansion project for the school. The multimillion-dollar project has been in the works for the last five years.

Crews were supposed to start knocking down the building Friday, March 16, but decided to wait until the winds calm down. They went ahead and blocked off the sidewalk to get ready.

Initially after demolition, the area will be used for the staging of construction equipment, while crews begin renovating the high school next door.

Eventually, the lot will become part of Waynesboro High School and will open up space for parking and a student drop-off loop.

Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell says it's exciting to see crews getting to work on the old laundromat because it's the first visible step towards improvement.

"I think it's exciting for the high school and for the community because seeing progress take place and being able to see construction equipment on site and know that work is starting is just exciting for us. It's been a long process to get here," said the superintendent.

The school division and the city worked together to purchase the property.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost $20 million.

There will be a bond sale in May to fund the first phase of the project and renovations are scheduled to begin when school lets out in June.