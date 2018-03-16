Issues Arise For Atlantic Coast Pipeline Tree Felling Operations

The Virginia Department of Environmental quality has notified the developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) that tree felling work is violating state laws. (see .pdf below)

The DEQ says the pipeline work has failed to stay out of buffer zones, designed to protect streams and wetland crossings, at 15 separate sites.

The notices require Atlantic Coast Pipeline partners contact DEQ within 10 days to remedy the situation and explain how they will prevent future violations.

In a statement, Dominion Energy says work halted for three days when it learned of the problems in late February in order to address the issues. (see full statement below)

All this comes as developers say they need more time to complete cutting down trees along the proposed route.

Dominion Energy says they likely won't make the initial deadline designed to protect migrating birds and endangered or threatened bats.

The company is asking federal regulators to extend the deadline for cutting trees to May 15.

Statement from Atlantic Coast Pipeline Spokesperson Aaron Ruby:

As public utilities and energy providers for this region, we have an obligation to serve as good stewards of the environment and responsible corporate citizens. This is what the public expects of us, and it is what the law requires. We accept responsibility when we do not live up to these standards.

In late February, our environmental inspectors found 15 locations in Virginia where our crews cut trees outside of permitted areas near wetlands. The total amount of trees cut at all of the sites was less than one acre. No trees were cut in wetlands or streams, and no wetlands or streams were impacted by this activity.

We take regulatory compliance very seriously. As soon as we discovered this activity, we immediately notified state and federal agencies. We also took immediate steps to prevent it from happening again:

We halted all work on the project for three days to determine the root cause and reinforce environmental compliance with all of our crews.

We conducted a comprehensive review of all state and federal permitting requirements, as well as our compliance procedures.

All tree-felling crews attended mandatory training to fully understand these permitting requirements and compliance procedures.

We conducted a full review of all tree-felling sites to ensure the right of way was properly marked before work resumed. Our environmental inspectors are required to review and approve all markers for the right of way before work can begin each day.

We are committed to building this project to the highest environmental standards. We accept responsibility for falling short of that commitment, and we’ve taken serious steps to prevent it from happening again. We will have zero tolerance for regulatory non-compliance, and we have reinforced this policy with all employees and contractors associated with the project.