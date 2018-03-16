JMU Grad Student Charged After Drug Task Force Seizes Marijuana, Mushrooms, and Pistol

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Press Release

March 16, 2018:

On Friday, March 12th, a Trooper with the Virginia State Police CCI Unit contacted the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office narcotics canine to respond to check a suspicious package that had been intercepted. The RCSO canine immediately alerted on the package and a warrant was obtained to seize the package at that time.

A search of the package revealed approximately ten (10) pounds of marijuana that originally came from Oregon. The RUSH Drug Task Force, made up of members from the Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and promptly began an investigation.

Their efforts led them to an apartment in Harrisonburg, and a warrant was obtained to search that residence. It was determined that a JMU graduate student was living there and the suspicious package was his.

Additionally, investigators seized the following from him at that location: approximately one (1) pound of marijuana, eight (8) grams of mushrooms, and a Ruger .45 caliber pistol.

As a result of the RUSH Drug Task Force investigation, the following subject was placed in custody:

Tristan Joseph Nelson, 27 y/o male of Harrisonburg

*Two (2) felony charges, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Firearm while in possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.

*Currently held without bond at RHRJ.

*Mugshot is attached to this release.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and there is a possibility that additional charges may be filed.

Thank you,

Bryan Hutcheson

Sheriff