Jury Deliberations Expected Friday in Purnell Trial

Attorneys on both sides have rested in the trial for a Staunton man accused of murdering his infant son.

The prosecution is trying to prove 30-year-old Ronald W. Purnell is responsible for the death of 1-month-old Michael L. Purnell. The father is charged with second-degree murder.

Purnell took the witness stand in Staunton Circuit Court early Friday, March 16, telling jurors that he didn't hurt Michael, and he doesn't know what happened.

The defense has argued that Purnell fell asleep while holding the infant and woke up to find him not breathing.

Police who responded to the Churchville Avenue home on June 29, 2016 reported they found the infant unresponsive. Michael was taken to Augusta Health, but was later transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The infant died the next day.

Jurors heard Purnell's 9-1-1 call, where he calmly explained he was doing CPR on Michael. A medical examiner testified to a pattern of injured or broken ribs, both new and old, discovered during the autopsy. The new rib fractures could have been from CPR, according to the testimony.

The jury is expected to go into deliberations Friday.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.