CACF Calls for Proposals for Grant from Heal Charlottesville Fund

03/16/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation:

Charlottesville, VA - In the wake of the white supremacist violence and deadly car attack that took place on August 11 and 12, 2017, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation (CACF), founded the Heal Charlottesville Fund to help those affected.

A generous outpouring of local and national support has enabled the Heal Charlottesville Fund, along with partners, to help injured individuals and ensure trauma counseling services for the community.

In addition to the continued support of victims of the August 11th and 12th violence, the Heal Charlottesville Fund is focused on addressing prevailing racial inequities, biases, and marginalization.

“Now is a critical time to be bold and to address the longstanding impacts of structural racism on communities of color. We wanted to create an opportunity for people to get support for their efforts to make our community work for everyone,” said Brennan Gould, CACF director of programs.

CACF is pleased to issue a call for proposals from individuals and organizations for projects and initiatives that address three major areas:

Increasing Diversity and Inclusion in Community Processes and Decision-making

Advancing Racial Equity

Increasing Education, Awareness, and History-Telling

Grants will range from $500 - $50,000. Proposals are open to any organization or individual(s) who is interested in applying. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on April 15, 2018. Grant writing help is available. You can find more information about Heal Charlottesville Fund and the grant guidelines in both English and Spanish at http://www.cacfonline.org/heal_charlottesville.